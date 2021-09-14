Neligh Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
