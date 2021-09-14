CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Planning board gives its blessing to more than $210M in new construction

By James Fink
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 8 days ago
Projects in North Buffalo, the central business district and along the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus got a warm reception.

Buffalo Business First

Donna Mostiller Joins Belmont Housing Resources for WNY Board of Directors

Mike Riegel, President of Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, announced the election of Donna M. Mostiller to the organization’s Board of Directors. Mike Riegel stated: “Donna has worked very hard to achieve a great deal of success during her career and has established herself as an expert in her field. We are fortunate to have her join our team, as she will make an excellent addition to our Board.” Donna Mostiller is the Director of Human Resources at Niagara University. Prior to joining Niagara University in 2014, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc. in Buffalo, New York for three years. Prior to Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc., Ms. Mostiller was employed at People Inc. as Assistant Director of Human Resources. Donna graduated from Medaille College with her Master’s Degree in Business Administration and received her BA from Oberlin College. Donna Is also a 2008 graduate of Leadership Buffalo. She holds certifications in Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Belmont Housing Resources for WNY is a leading advocate for quality affordable housing. In addition to administering rental assistance programs, they provide a variety of housing-related programs and services promoting home ownership and asset building, educating renters and landlords, and developing and managing affordable housing.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Business First

Clarence's Dynabrade acquires one of its largest suppliers, with an eye to the future

With the acquisition of a Tonawanda machine shop, Dynabrade Inc. in Clarence has secured its supply chain. Dynabrade, which designs and manufactures pneumatic abrasive power tools, has worked in partnership with Manth Manufacturing Inc. for decades. “It’s been about a 45-year relationship with Manth,” said Dynabrade’s marketing director Ronald Veiders....
CLARENCE, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Business First

Growing fitness facility is now on the road to post-pandemic recovery

After entering 2020 strong, Buffalo MultiFit is still navigating its pandemic recuperation. The boutique-style facility aims to create a non-intimidating, results-oriented personal training environment. Buffalo MultiFit started selling protein smoothies about five years ago and added healthy pre-prepared meals a few years ago for the convenience of its clients. The business at 4110 St. Francis Drive, Hamburg, also took its food and drink offerings on the road, booking a trailer out for events.
BUFFALO, NY
