Beaver, OK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 8 days ago

(BEAVER, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Beaver Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bvYcYjB00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

