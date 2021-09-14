CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, MT

Ennis is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(ENNIS, MT) A sunny Tuesday is here for Ennis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ennis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bvYcLUy00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 42 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

