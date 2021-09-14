4-Day Weather Forecast For Winthrop
WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
