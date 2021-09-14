4-Day Weather Forecast For Winthrop

WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Rain High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



