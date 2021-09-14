Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Toxaway

LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



