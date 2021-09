3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. A lot of newer young players will need to step up to the plate in order to fill the void left in the once potent 49ers' secondary after former starting cornerback Jason Verrett went down for the season with a torn ACL. Even prior to the heart-breaking loss in arguably the most important defensive unit this season, the secondary depth, especially the cornerback, was a red flag. Behind Verrett was an injured Emmanuel Moseley and two unproven rookie cornerbacks, who had size and skill concerns as they were taken after the first two rounds, not a great place to invest in a premium position.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO