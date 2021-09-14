Daily Weather Forecast For Britton
BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
