Daily Weather Forecast For Seadrift
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0