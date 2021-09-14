Daily Weather Forecast For Seadrift

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



