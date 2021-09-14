Adair County Sheriff’s report, 9/14/21
Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six women and one man were arrested on separate charges over the past week. Most recently:. At around 2-a.m. Friday, 30-year-old Tarra Ann Jones, of Winterset, was arrested for Driving While Barred, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Meth pipe), and Driving While Licensed Revoked for OWI. The arrest took place following a traffic stop in Orient. Jones also did not have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle, or SR-22 Insurance, as required. She was released later that same day on her Own Recognizance.www.kjan.com
