Law Enforcement

Adair County Sheriff’s report, 9/14/21

 8 days ago

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six women and one man were arrested on separate charges over the past week. Most recently:. At around 2-a.m. Friday, 30-year-old Tarra Ann Jones, of Winterset, was arrested for Driving While Barred, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Meth pipe), and Driving While Licensed Revoked for OWI. The arrest took place following a traffic stop in Orient. Jones also did not have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle, or SR-22 Insurance, as required. She was released later that same day on her Own Recognizance.

