Martin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
