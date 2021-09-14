4-Day Weather Forecast For Montague
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
