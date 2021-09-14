Ipswich Weather Forecast
IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0