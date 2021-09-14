Solano officials to help lead juvenile justice webinar
FAIRFIELD — Solano County Probation officials will host a community webinar Wednesday about what the new juvenile justice realignment means moving forward. Terri Williams, a former commissioner on the Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority, will moderate the webinar, which features Solano County Chief Probation Officer Chris Hansen; Donna Robinson, assistant chief probation officer; and Dean Farrah, superintendent of the county Juvenile Detention Facility.www.dailyrepublic.com
Comments / 0