Solano County, CA

Solano officials to help lead juvenile justice webinar

By Daily Republic Staff
Daily Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Solano County Probation officials will host a community webinar Wednesday about what the new juvenile justice realignment means moving forward. Terri Williams, a former commissioner on the Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority, will moderate the webinar, which features Solano County Chief Probation Officer Chris Hansen; Donna Robinson, assistant chief probation officer; and Dean Farrah, superintendent of the county Juvenile Detention Facility.

