Glendale Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Haze
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Haze
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Haze
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0