CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

A $3.5 Trillion Question: What Is Budget Reconciliation? Here's An Explainer

By Eric McDaniel
WEKU
WEKU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2zQY_0bvYbMLU00
A copy of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act conference report sits at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 18, 2017. The legislation was passed using the budget reconciliation process. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This story is part of "The Basics" from The NPR Politics Podcast, where we regularly explain a key idea behind the news we talk about on our show. Subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast here.

Senate Democrats are working on a massive $3.5 trillion economic plan that, if passed, would make sizable federal investments in child care, immigration and climate change programs.

Unlike the recent infrastructure deal that passed the chamber with the support of 19 Republicans, this bill is not expected to be bipartisan.

Though Democrats lack a majority large enough to overcome the 60-vote threshold that has become all but required to pass major legislation through the Senate, they plan to use an arcane process known as budget reconciliation to pass the bill with just a simple majority vote.

But the process is complicated — and the provision's complex rules could mean that the Democrats will have to cut out some policy elements that are core to President Biden's agenda.

Both chambers of Congress have passed the resolution outlining the budget, with instructions for the committees to draft $3.5 trillion in new spending. Now work is underway in key committees to fill in the policy details and exact financial figures. It will then be up to the House and Senate to vote on identical versions of a final bill before sending it to Biden for his signature.

What is budget reconciliation?

For a bill to become law, it of course needs to pass both chambers of Congress: the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In general, in the House of Representatives, a bill passes when at least 218 members support it — half of the 435 total representatives, plus one. If there are vacancies or absences, a bill passes if it gets support from a majority of the members who vote.

In the Senate, though, things are more complicated: Long-standing rules require that most legislation should be supported by more than half of senators, at least 60 out of 100.

Because it is uncommon for one party to win 60 seats or more, senators often need to choose between:

  1. not acting when the two parties disagree or
  2. writing a bill that both parties can support.

Sometimes, though, the party in power can use special rules to pass a small number of budget bills in the Senate each term with just 50 votes. That is reconciliation. (In a Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, the vice president breaks the tie.)

As you might guess, budget reconciliation was meant to help Congress pass budget bills. Now, though, it is used to pass all sorts of things.

Democrats used reconciliation to pass some health care changes in 2010, and Republicans used it to pass tax cuts in 2017, as well as in their failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act during Donald Trump's presidency. It was also used to pass a COVID-19 relief package early in Biden's administration.

Why doesn't Congress use budget reconciliation to pass every bill?

It makes sense to ask why a party with a majority in the Senate, but fewer than 60 members total, wouldn't use this special tool to pass every piece of legislation that it hopes to.

But budget reconciliation isn't as simple as just adding policies to a bill and putting it up for a vote. Reconciliation can usually be used just once each year. There are also special rules for what counts as a budget item and what doesn't.

What are the rules for what can be passed with budget reconciliation?

The process is set by a budget rule, known as the "Byrd rule," that's named for its chief author, former Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va.

The rule says that reconciliation can be used only for things that change spending (the money the federal government pays out) or revenue (the money the federal government takes in).

The list of Byrd-rule breakers includes measures:

  • with no budgetary impact
  • outside the jurisdiction of the committee that wrote them
  • with minimal or "incidental" budgetary impact
  • that increase deficits outside a window of time specified in the budget resolution
  • that would change Social Security
  • that would cost the federal government money (increase the "deficit") after 10 years.

If that sounds complicated to you, it is! And senators often have provisions that they care about stripped from the bill for breaking one or more of the rules.

Politics

Democrats Are Trying To Use $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill To Pass Immigration Reform

Who decides whether a budget bill follows the rules?

That's the parliamentarian, a nonpartisan referee for the Senate whose job is to be an expert on the body's rules. The current parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, was appointed by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 2012.

What is a "vote-a-rama"?

Budget bills come with a special voting bonanza called a "vote-a-rama" that kicks off when debate on the bill has ended.

Senators can offer endless amendments without any further debate. There are no limits on how many amendments each person can offer and no limits on how many each party can offer.

The voting on the amendments just goes on and on until senators run out of amendments — or the energy to keep voting — and reach a unanimous agreement to stop. Vote-a-ramas have been known to go on for hours, sometimes beginning in the morning and going all night long.

The vote-a-rama is also a time when senators will try to undo parts of the budget resolution through amendments and an objection known as a budget point of order.

What happens when a budget reconciliation bill passes?

Now, things get a lot more straightforward. Once both the House and Senate pass the final package — one that meets all the budgetary requirements and satisfies just enough lawmakers — it heads to the president's desk for a signature.

Once the president signs it, expect to see a lot of fanfare. Budget reconciliation bills are often used to address things that are really important to the party in power, like health care under President Barack Obama and tax cuts under Trump.

That could mean an event at the White House, lots of news conferences and speeches and a ton of news coverage. And, of course: All the provisions in the law take effect.

If you found this helpful, there's more just like it — subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast.

Comments / 2

Oliver73
8d ago

Why in this trillion dollar budget should their be a item put in that lets the IRS have full access to your bank account..they will be able to look at your deposits and withdrawals...that is an invasion of privacy if I ever seen one....

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Byrd
Person
Donald Trump
TheAtlantaVoice

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year — midnight […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Biden meets with divided Democrats over $3.5 trillion budget plan

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Time growing shorter, President Joe Biden planned to meet privately Wednesday with House and Senate Democrats as Congress worked to bridge party divisions over his big “build back better” agenda ahead of crucial voting deadlines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#The Npr Politics Podcast#Democrats#Republicans#House#Social Security
Reuters

Factbox: Congress confronts U.S. debt ceiling drama - again

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate are locked in a partisan standoff over how to remove temporarily the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, a political drama that could pose risks to the U.S. government's credit rating, financial markets and the economy. The current debt ceiling,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNBC

Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats could not include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants as part of their budget bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have prepared "alternate proposal" to address immigration reform as part of the $3.5 trillion proposal. Democrats and Republicans have failed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Democrats unveil plans to suspend debt limit

Democratic congressional leaders on Monday unveiled plans to suspend the nation's borrowing limit, following a White House warning of "economic catastrophe" unless that ceiling is raised. The legislation also would fund the government through the end of the year after the current budget lapses on September 30. But the fate of the plan is unclear since Republicans have vowed to withhold support for raising the debt ceiling, which is needed to fund spending already approved by lawmakers, including the massive rescue packages rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The American people expect our Republican colleagues to live up to their responsibilities and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Dreamers can’t gain citizenship through Democrats’ $3.5T bill, Senate parliamentarian says

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Sen. Dick Durbin: Will have ‘alternative proposal’ to get Dreamer immigration in $3.5 trillion budget bill

WASHINGTON — Whether Dreamers and other immigrants living in the U.S. illegally get a path to citizenship at the moment is basically the decision of one unelected person — the Senate parliamentarian. In a big blow, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled Sunday night legalization for Dreamers, Temporary Protective Status holders...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy