3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Naalehu
(NAALEHU, HI) A sunny Tuesday is here for Naalehu, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naalehu:
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
