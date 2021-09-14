Daily Weather Forecast For Superior
SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
