Daily Weather Forecast For Bowman
BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
