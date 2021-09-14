Renovo Weather Forecast

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



