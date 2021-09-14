Renovo Weather Forecast
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
