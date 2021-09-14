CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Tuesday has sun for Stuart — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(STUART, IA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Stuart, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stuart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0bvYa7IT00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

