Harlem, MT

Tuesday has sun for Harlem — 3 ways to make the most of it

Harlem Dispatch
 8 days ago

(HARLEM, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harlem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harlem:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bvYa6Pk00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Harlem, MT
