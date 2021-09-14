Stamford Daily Weather Forecast
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
