Stamford Daily Weather Forecast

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.