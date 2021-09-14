Kingsville Daily Weather Forecast

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.