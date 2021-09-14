Kingsville Daily Weather Forecast
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
