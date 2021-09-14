Wellfleet Daily Weather Forecast
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0