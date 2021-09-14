CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bvYZuua00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

