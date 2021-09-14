Covelo Daily Weather Forecast
COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 99 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
