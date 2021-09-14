Covelo Daily Weather Forecast

COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 99 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy smoke during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.