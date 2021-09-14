Garberville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy Smoke
- High 99 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
