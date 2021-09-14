Edison Daily Weather Forecast
EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0