Daily Weather Forecast For Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0