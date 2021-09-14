Challis Daily Weather Forecast
CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
