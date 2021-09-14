Fountain City Daily Weather Forecast
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
