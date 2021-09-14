Stephenson Daily Weather Forecast

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.