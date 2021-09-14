CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvell, AR

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

 8 days ago

(MARVELL, AR.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Marvell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Marvell:

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

