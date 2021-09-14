Ellis Daily Weather Forecast
ELLIS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
