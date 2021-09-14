Silver Bay Weather Forecast

SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 69 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.