Silver Bay Weather Forecast
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
