John Day Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0