4-Day Weather Forecast For Haines
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
