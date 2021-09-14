4-Day Weather Forecast For Haines

HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 51 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 52 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Light Rain High 57 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.