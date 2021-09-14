Weather Forecast For Winona
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0