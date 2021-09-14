Pound Daily Weather Forecast

POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



