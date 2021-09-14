Weather Forecast For La Plata
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0