Salome, AZ

Salome Daily Weather Forecast

Salome Times
 8 days ago

SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bvYZ3eg00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

