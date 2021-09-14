Daily Weather Forecast For Baudette
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
