Daily Weather Forecast For Baudette

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.