Daily Weather Forecast For Canaan

CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Scattered Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



