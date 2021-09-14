Daily Weather Forecast For Canaan
CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
