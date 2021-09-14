Manchester United vs. Young Boys odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Champions League bets for Sept. 14
After weeks of qualifiers, the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will get underway on Tuesday. Manchester United received a bye to the group stage, while their opponent, BSC Young Boys, advanced following six qualifying matches. Man U finished second in the Premier League last year and currently sits atop the league's standings, while the Young Boys are the four-time defending champions of the Swiss Super League.
