Weather Forecast For Solon Springs

SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.