Weather Forecast For Solon Springs
SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
