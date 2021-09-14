Weather Forecast For Sibley
SIBLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
