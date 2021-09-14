3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Henry
(HENRY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Henry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Henry:
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
