FDA to talk Pfizer booster, as some experts doubt immediate need

WHEC TV-10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Looking ahead, the Food and Drug Administration says its vaccine committee will meet Friday to consider the approval of a third booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine. The announcement comes just days before the Biden administration plans to start offering third shots for most Americans. The FDA...

Dallas News

4 things to know about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that a follow-up booster to its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine provides a strong immune response in people who received a first dose. Here’s what to know about the J&J booster. What were J&J’s findings?. J&J said it ran two studies in people who had received a...
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

The FDA rejected Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) booster shot recommendation for the general public in order to place greater focus on inoculating the unvaccinated populations and collecting more data on booster shots, Meghan FitzGerald, adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live. Though the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson says Phase 3 trial data confirms 'strong and long-lasting' protection from COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection. Data shows 94% protection in the U.S. with a booster given at two months, a four-fold increase in antibodies when given at two months and a 12-fold increase when given at six months. "The safety profile of the vaccine remained consistent and was generally well-tolerated when administered as a booster," the company said in a statement....
INDUSTRY
The Independent

J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study's results haven't yet been peer-reviewed.“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J. The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CBS Minnesota

Johnson & Johnson Says Research Shows Booster Increases COVID-19 Protection

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS NEWS) — Drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said research shows people who receive a vaccine booster dose of its vaccine are better protected against COVID-19. The company announced that an additional shot two months after receiving its one-dose vaccine is 94% effective against the coronavirus, citing results of a study that looked at antibody responses in adults between the ages of 18 to 55. Those findings have not yet been peer-reviewed by scientists, according to CBS News. “Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research and Development at...
INDUSTRY
Bay News 9

2nd dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine provides 94% protection, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that a second dose of its COVID-19 vaccine given at two months provides 94% protection against the coronavirus in the United States. The company released data Tuesday from a late-stage clinical trial which showed 100% protection against severe or critical COVID-19 and 75% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 globally. The results of the study have not yet been peer reviewed.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 229 million and J&J says booster vaccine shot increases antibodies

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston Globe

FDA is expected to decide on Pfizer booster shots on Wednesday

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide as soon as Wednesday on a recommendation for Covid-19 boosters made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest step in a process that could open the door to extra shots in the coming days.
INDUSTRY
WHEC TV-10

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine now safe for 5 to 11-year-olds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monday morning, Pfizer and BioNTech say their vaccination is safe and effective for children ages five to 11 to protect themselves from coronavirus. The companies plan to get emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), much like they did for the adult version earlier this year. In a joint press release, the two drugmakers said the results from their phase two and three trials showed favorable and robust antibody responses for children with two doses, 21 days apart. Leading up to this announcement, vaccine trials started three months ago right here at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
ROCHESTER, NY
93.1 KISS FM

FDA Says No To Booster For Some – What About Locally?

For months and months COVID-19 vaccines have been offered by the United States government. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered to millions of Americans but only a few months after the rollout began there was talk about the efficacy of the vaccines beginning to wane. Medical officials said that there might need to be a booster shot given to people who had been fully vaccinated because of the appearance of a number of different variants of the original COVID-19 virus including the highly contagious Delta variant. Hospitals began reporting breakthrough infections and the government got to work on getting the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine booster.
EL PASO, TX
rochesterfirst.com

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or...
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Fauci says data on Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters ‘a few weeks away’ from FDA review

Anthony S. Fauci, the White House’s chief coronavirus medical adviser, said data about booster shots for those who had received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines could be a few weeks away from being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, days after an FDA panel approved booster shots for a limited population of those who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
HEALTH
news9.com

FDA Panel To Discuss The Push On Pfizer Booster Shots

The FDA said no to the Pfizer booster shot for Americans younger than 65, but a decision may be in favor for some senior citizens and people at risk for COVID-19. FDA panel members say Pfizer has not provided sufficient data on the safety of a third dose for all age groups.
INDUSTRY

