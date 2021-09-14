Calais Daily Weather Forecast

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, September 17 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.