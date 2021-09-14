CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Meadow, LA

Tuesday set for rain in Golden Meadow — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Golden Meadow, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Golden Meadow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bvYYcNN00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

